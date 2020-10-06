Bobbye Quinn Barnhill, 85, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at The Gardens of Germantown in Germantown, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 6 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Noxapater, Mississippi, with Rev. Gary Caudill officiating. Bobbye was born August 6, 1935, to Robert and Mary Bessie Reed Quinn in Louisville. She was a graduate of Bond High School. After graduation, Bobbye moved to Chicago, where she lived the majority of her life and raised her family there. She loved to work and enjoyed time spent with her work family. Family was very important to Bobbye and she spent most of her free time loving and caring for her family. She also enjoyed listening to a wide range of music. Bobbye is survived by her daughter, Belinda Jordan and her husband, Andy of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, and her son, Brian Barnhill and wife, Rhonda of Arlington, Tennessee. One of her greatest joys was being "Grandma Bobbye" to her grandchildren, Drew (Gena) Jordan, Connor Barnhill, and Bailey Barnhill; as well as her great-grandchildren, William and Luke Jordan. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Bobbye was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Jack, Bill, Charles, Kabe, Kam, and Kermin Quinn, and her sisters, Ida Mae Barnhill, Helen McGaugh, Ruby Wilson, and Rachel Quinn. Serving as pallbearers are Brian Barnhill, Andy Jordan, Connor Barnhill, and Drew Jordan. Memorials in honor of Bobbye may be given to Crossroads Hospice, 1669 Shelby Oaks Drive, Suite 106, Memphis, TN 38134 or to the Alzheimer's Association
. Services are under the direction of Nowell Massey Funeral Home, 724 North Columbus Avenue, Louisville, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by signing the guest register at www.nowell-masseyfuneralhome.com
.