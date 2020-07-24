Shirley Fay Bolda, age 85, a resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at her home, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on February 22, 1935 in Milwaukee, WI. Shirley is survived by her loving children, Jacqueline (Ralph) Dote, Richard (Nora) Bolda and Gregory (Karen) Bolda; her cherished grandchildren, Ashley (Patrick) Kulze, Michael, Christopher and Madison Dote, Nicholas, Alexandra, Anthony and Chris Ann Bolda, Megan, Caleb and Jordan Bolda; her adored great-grandchildren, Oliver and Kennedy Kulze; her dear brother, Walter (Jane) Greene, Jr.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard A. Bolda, Sr.; her parents, Walter and Agnes Greene, Sr. and her siblings, Ronald Greene, Patricia Maurtiz and Roger Greene. Visitation will be Sunday, July 26, 2:00 until 6:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 27, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. A private family inurnment will be at Clarendon Hills Cemetery in Darien, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lurie Children's Hospital. For information please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.