|
|
Bonnie J. Fuchs, age 79, a resident of Wheaton, IL, for 52 years, went to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at home in Wheaton. She was born in Milwaukee, to on March 8, 1940 to Lyle and Alice Brenengen. Bonnie grew up in Rochester, Minnesota and attended Iowa State University where she met Walter W. Fuchs. They were married on July 23, 1960. They moved to the Wheaton area in 1962. She was a longtime member of College Church in Wheaton. For many years she volunteered at her children's schools, serving as President of Hawthorne School PTA and President of Wheaton North Falcon Fan Club. She loved serving at Twice is Nice resale shop with College Church. Most of all she loved being a mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Walter W. Fuchs, children, Terri (Trent) Bradford of Wheaton, Greg Fuchs of Denver, CO, and Jill (Mark) Anderson of Wheaton, eight grandchildren, Gregory and Jeffrey Bradford, Soren, Brede and Stian Fuchs, and Jonathan, Lindsey and Samuel Anderson, one brother, John (Emily) Brenengen of Lake Elmo, MN and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Anderson and her parents. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton. A funeral service will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at College Church. Private interment will take place at Blossomberg Cemetery, Fish Creek, WI. Memorial gifts may be directed to Mile High Ministries, please designate Denver Urban Semester, 913 North Wyandot Street, Denver, CO 80204, 303.839.5198 https://www.milehighmin.org/give/ Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019