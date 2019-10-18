Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
For more information about
BONNIE FUCHS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:30 PM
College Church
Seminary and Washington St.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BONNIE FUCHS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BONNIE J. FUCHS


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BONNIE J. FUCHS Obituary
Bonnie J. Fuchs, age 79, a resident of Wheaton, IL, for 52 years, went to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at home in Wheaton. She was born in Milwaukee, to on March 8, 1940 to Lyle and Alice Brenengen. Bonnie grew up in Rochester, Minnesota and attended Iowa State University where she met Walter W. Fuchs. They were married on July 23, 1960. They moved to the Wheaton area in 1962. She was a longtime member of College Church in Wheaton. For many years she volunteered at her children's schools, serving as President of Hawthorne School PTA and President of Wheaton North Falcon Fan Club. She loved serving at Twice is Nice resale shop with College Church. Most of all she loved being a mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Walter W. Fuchs, children, Terri (Trent) Bradford of Wheaton, Greg Fuchs of Denver, CO, and Jill (Mark) Anderson of Wheaton, eight grandchildren, Gregory and Jeffrey Bradford, Soren, Brede and Stian Fuchs, and Jonathan, Lindsey and Samuel Anderson, one brother, John (Emily) Brenengen of Lake Elmo, MN and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Anderson and her parents. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton. A funeral service will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at College Church. Private interment will take place at Blossomberg Cemetery, Fish Creek, WI. Memorial gifts may be directed to Mile High Ministries, please designate Denver Urban Semester, 913 North Wyandot Street, Denver, CO 80204, 303.839.5198 https://www.milehighmin.org/give/ Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BONNIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now