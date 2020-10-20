ELGIN - Bonnie Jean Allison, 75, of Elgin, IL passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2020 in Murphysboro, IL with her loving daughter by her side. She was the youngest daughter of George Silas and Dorothy Elizabeth (Klinnert) Allison both of Elgin, IL. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara J. (John) Singleton, JoAnn (Gerald) Lipscomb and a beloved brother, Ronald Allison. She is survived by three daughters, Constance L. Stroud of Bentonville, AR, Tina M. (Juan) Paez of Algonquin, IL, and Lorene Robinson (Jody Thompson) of Clarksville, TN and a son, William L. Nally Jr. of Joliet, IL. She loved her role as Grandma to 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She had friendships that lasted over 60 years and with her happy-go-lucky spirit she never met a stranger she didn't like. She loved to travel and do crafts, garage sales and pan for gold! But the thing everyone will remember the most is she never left home without a Pepsi in hand and on ice! She will be laid to rest with a gravesite service at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin. Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services is in care of arrangements. For information, call 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
.