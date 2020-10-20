1/
BONNIE JEAN ALLISON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BONNIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELGIN - Bonnie Jean Allison, 75, of Elgin, IL passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2020 in Murphysboro, IL with her loving daughter by her side. She was the youngest daughter of George Silas and Dorothy Elizabeth (Klinnert) Allison both of Elgin, IL. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara J. (John) Singleton, JoAnn (Gerald) Lipscomb and a beloved brother, Ronald Allison. She is survived by three daughters, Constance L. Stroud of Bentonville, AR, Tina M. (Juan) Paez of Algonquin, IL, and Lorene Robinson (Jody Thompson) of Clarksville, TN and a son, William L. Nally Jr. of Joliet, IL. She loved her role as Grandma to 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She had friendships that lasted over 60 years and with her happy-go-lucky spirit she never met a stranger she didn't like. She loved to travel and do crafts, garage sales and pan for gold! But the thing everyone will remember the most is she never left home without a Pepsi in hand and on ice! She will be laid to rest with a gravesite service at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin. Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services is in care of arrangements. For information, call 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bluff City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved