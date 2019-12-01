|
Bonnie Klee Roberts, age 75, a longtime resident of Naperville, passed away November 17, 2019. She was born September 19, 1944 in Rockford, IL. Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, Fred Roberts, whom she married on July 4, 2002; children, Gretchen (Tim) Musa and David (Kelly) Klee; grandchildren, Michael Musa and Hudson Klee; and father, Paul Traum, who lives in California with Marilyn, his wife of 56-years. Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Wolter. Bonnie is perhaps best known in the community as the founder (1988) and Artistic Director of the Naperville Men's Glee Club (NMGC). She loved these men and taught them beautiful music and the value of fellowship and true friendship. She provided enriching choral music in the Chicago suburbs and beyond for over 30-years. In 1990, after the tornado that destroyed Plainfield High School, she organized several choruses in a "Voices for Relief" concert at the Paramount Theater. The proceeds from the concert went to support the healing and rebuilding of the high school music department. Bonnie brought numerous university glee clubs, local high school choruses and community youth choirs together to perform with the NMGC to encourage students to sing beyond high school and college, and to inspire audiences in the western suburbs. The NMGC has performed for the Naperville Marine Corps Ball for over 20 years, and sang the anthem for the White Sox for 16 years. Performances at Lincoln Center in NYC and the Kennedy Center, National Cathedral and Arlington Cemetery in Washington, D.C, have extended the awareness and recognition of the Naperville community. In 2012 she presented on "community engagement" at the Yale International Choral Festival in New Haven, CT. Bonnie loved and was particularly appreciated by the members of the Voices of Hope Chorus (VOH), a project she started in 2013, to engage community singers touched by cancer to perform with the NMGC in what has become a bi-annual concert series. In 1998 Bonnie was presented the Key to the City of Naperville by then Mayor George Pradel. She received the Naperville Jaycees Distinguished Service Award for her work in the arts. Numerous proclamations have been presented to the NMGC by Illinois governors and senators, and they have received ongoing recognition from the Illinois Arts Council and the Naperville SECA. During her career Bonnie was also a public school teacher and served as music director at multiple local churches. In high school she was a soloist with the Apollo Chorus in Chicago. She had many interests including gardening, sports, playing cards, beautiful sunsets, and cuddling with Fred. She passed away after a long battle with kidney failure and heart disease, with the discovery of advanced colon cancer only days before her death. She loved the Lord. Visitations will be Friday, Dec 6, from 4-8PM and Saturday, Dec 7, 10-11AM, followed by an 11AM Service. Both visitations and the service will be held at the Naperville Church of the Brethren, 1020 W. Jefferson Ave. Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL. Details and a full memorial can be found online at: http://bit.do/bonnie-roberts. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Bonnie's memory, donations to The Naperville Men's Glee Club at 924 W 75th St Suite 120 #149 Naperville IL, 60565 would be welcome. Flowers would also be welcome. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2019