Bonnie L. Bauler, 79, passed away Tuesday, November 5, due to complications following bypass surgery in mid October. Ms. Bauler was a lifelong resident of Wheaton. After receiving her Bachelors from MacMurray College and her Master's degree from University of Connecticut, she taught physical education in New York, Lockport, and Lombard. She finished her teaching career at Glenbard North High School. Bonnie was an avid birder, golfer, and an advocate for animal rights. A memorial visitation will take place Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of memorial services 12 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Services conclude at the funeral home. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 12, 2019