Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BONNIE BAULER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BONNIE L. BAULER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BONNIE L. BAULER Obituary
Bonnie L. Bauler, 79, passed away Tuesday, November 5, due to complications following bypass surgery in mid October. Ms. Bauler was a lifelong resident of Wheaton. After receiving her Bachelors from MacMurray College and her Master's degree from University of Connecticut, she taught physical education in New York, Lockport, and Lombard. She finished her teaching career at Glenbard North High School. Bonnie was an avid birder, golfer, and an advocate for animal rights. A memorial visitation will take place Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of memorial services 12 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Services conclude at the funeral home. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BONNIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -