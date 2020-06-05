Bonnie L. Markiewicz, 82, of Savoy, formerly of Mt. Prospect, passed away June 3, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. She was born September 18, 1937 in Chicago to Florence and Charles Boulos. They preceded her in death. Bonnie married Merlin A. Markiewicz on September 28, 1957 in Chicago. He preceded her in death on September 9, 1993. She is survived by daughters Joy (Kenny) Bilger of Champaign and Janus (Todd) Wilken of Bowling Green, KY; sister Carol Schmitt of Rolling Meadows; grandchildren Corey and Nikki Bilger and Cole (Caroline), Alex and Drew Wilken. She loved her family dearly and was incredibly proud of her grandchildren. She spent many hours volunteering at the Champaign Public Library and found great joy in her senior rescue dogs. She was an avid reader, shopper, and enjoyed drinking coffee and discussing current events with friends. Morgan Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements and a private graveside service will be held on June 5, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to one of her favorite local organizations-The Champaign County Humane Society or the Champaign Public Library. Condolences may be made at www.morganmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.