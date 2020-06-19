BONNIE L. OVERDORF
1949 - 2020
Bonnie L. Overdorf passed away at home on June 17, 2020 in St. Charles with her husband by her side. She was born on June 9, 1949 in Blue Island to Gordon and Dorothy (nee Robinson) Anderson. She was married to the love of her life, Robert W. Overdorf on July 10, 1971 in Glen Ellyn. Bonnie will be remembered for being the most loving wife imaginable. She was always a loving friend to many, who accepted everyone with a giant and contagious smile. She was an enthusiastic gardener and always took gentle care of the flowers and plants. She was an excellent cook, who delighted being the hostess that provided wonderful treats on a beautiful and elegant table. Bonnie leaves behind her husband Robert, her brother in law Todd (Cyndi) Overdorf, and her nieces and nephews: Savannah, Greg, and Lauren. She also leaves behind many loving friends, of which are too numerous to list. She is preceded in death by her parents. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association: https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/ donatenow_heart.html*s_src= 20U2W1UEMG&s_subsrc=top_nav_button A memorial visitation will be held June 20, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Moss Family Funeral Home-St. Charles 100 S. 3rd St., St. Charles 630-584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com



Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Moss Family Funeral Home-St. Charles
Funeral services provided by
Moss-Norris Funeral Home
100 South Third Street
St. Charles, IL 60174
(630) 584-2000
