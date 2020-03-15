Home

BONNIE L. ROMBKE

BONNIE L. ROMBKE Obituary
Bonnie L. Rombke, late of Palatine and a longtime resident of Lincolnton, NC, passed away on February 27, 2020. She was born February 4, 1928, in Sapulpa, OK to Fonnie and Walter Wallace. She is survived by her daughters, Cate Porter (Bob) Palatine, IL, and Theresa Johnson, Charlotte, NC. Bonnie volunteered extensively with SHIP program, educating and assisting Medicare-eligible individuals. She also spent endless hours knitting shawls for hospice patients. In honor of Bonnie, donations may be directed to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region www.hpccr.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
