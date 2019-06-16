Bonnie Lee (Rush) Warren was born on March 25, 1939 to Leslie and Georgia (Barker) Rush of Lake Odessa, Michigan. She passed away June 13, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's and other medical issues. Bonnie was an English Teacher for 37 years in Lake Zurich, Illinois and was a finalist n the 1990 State Board of Education "Those who Excel". She was admired by District 95 administration, fellow teachers, students, and friends. She is survived by her husband Bob, daughter Dee Dee Johnson, son-in-law Bruce, son Eric, grandchildren Joseph, John, and Jacey, much loved relatives Herbie, Bonnie and Janie Rush and their families in Michigan and many relatives in Arizona. A Celebration of Life will be held at Lake Zurich High School, 300 Church St., Zurich, IL 60047 at 1030AM, Saturday July 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship has been set up in Bonnie's name for students interested in becoming an English Teacher. Donations may be sent to District 95 Educational Foundation. In the memo section: "For Bonnie Warren Scholarship Fund". Mail to District 95 Educational Foundation, 832 South Rand Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary