BONNIE LOU MOEWS
Bonnie Lou Moews, of Batavia, formerly of Granville, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her residence. Bonnie was born in LaSalle the daughter of David and Alma (Lindenmeyer) George. She was united in marriage to Warren Mason, May 5, 1951 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in LaSalle. Bonnie was an active mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a very social friend who loved putting others first. She had a lovely sense of style who enjoyed shopping and her jewelry. She will forever be remembered as a fun person to be around and a helpful person people could rely on. Bonnie is survived by her two daughters; Pamela Saylor and Debra (Richard) Bogue; two grandchildren Bradley Bogue, and Brittany (Jon) Kovach; two great-grandchildren, Theo Warren and Cole Richard Kovach. She is preceded in death by her husband Warren; and three brothers David George, Irvin George, Vernon Johnson; three sisters Alma Fiedler, Arlene Ingle and Shirley Eastman. Visitation will be held 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. The funeral will then go in procession to Holy Cross Catholic Church 2300 Main Street to celebrate a funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. All are invited to attend the church service. A private interment will then be held in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Guidelines for social distancing and occupancy will be upheld. Please wear face covering and be prepared to wait outside if occupancy becomes an issue. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org or Holy Cross Catholic Church building fund 2300 Main Street Batavia, IL 60510.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.
