BARRINGTON - Bradford Howes, age 84, and also of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019. He was born in July of 1935 in St Louis, MO. He was preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Louise, wife Jackie, and daughter Kathy. Brad graduated from Cornell University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After serving in the Army, Brad began his career with Trane as a sales engineer in Philadelphia, where he met Jackie. Soon after, Brad joined Allen Bradley in Milwaukee and his success took the family to new adventures in San Francisco, CA, Erie PA and Detroit MI. After 20 years with Allen Bradley, Brad and Jackie moved south to Greensboro NC where Brad joined Electrical Supply and Equipment. He spent the rest of his career with ESE, taking care of long term customers whom he considered good friends. Greensboro became home for over 30 years. Brad and Jackie enjoyed an active social life and were very involved in the local community and their church. Brad is survived by his brother Ray, Craine Lake NY; son Bill (Cathy), Chicago IL; and grandchildren Sam, Pete, and Claire. The family expresses a special thank you to the staff at the Garlands of Barrington and JourneyCare for their wonderful support of Brad. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 25, 2020 at 11:30am at Community in Christ Church, 9759, 5401 Liberty Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community in Christ Church. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019