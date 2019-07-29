|
Bradford James Bruns July 29, 1969 - Oct. 12, 2003 This day would be your 50th Birthday Brad. Happy Birthday with lots of love. We still miss you, think about you and love you. I know that in Heaven you would look just like this photo. You would not grow old and many are enjoying your music. Wish you were here with a family with lots of children and still entertaining people here. You were a good son, brother, talented musician and a terrific Land Surveyor. Still thinking of you with so many fond memories, Mom, Dad, Kevin and Ramona
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 29, 2019