Bradford R. "Rick" Kubitz, age 74, U.S. Army veteran, beloved husband of Penny; loving father of Kristine (Norman) Fossmeyer and Brian (Debbie); proud grandfather of Alyssa, Brad, TJ and Ben; brother of Roger and LuAnn. Visitation Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, 1-3 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect with funeral service at 3 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 23, 2019