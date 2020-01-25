Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
BRADLEY M. COUSINEAU

BRADLEY M. COUSINEAU Obituary
Bradley M. Cousineau, age 35, passed away suddenly, January 21, 2020. Beloved son of the late Kathleen M. "Mama Dukes" (nee Sloan) and the late Stephen J. Cousineau; loving brother of Stephanie Cousineau and Ken Cousineau; dear uncle of Tyler Green; also survived by his aunts especially Maureen and Madonna, uncles, cousins and friends. Bradley is also survived by his close friend, Nicole Caruso. Bradley was an avid but disappointed Bears fan, Cubs fan and holds dear the memory of his canine companion, Dexter. Visitation at the Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral information, 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
