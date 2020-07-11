HUNTLEY - Brenda Kay McDonald, 80, died peacefully at her home. Brenda was born March 18, 1940 in Jackson, Michigan, the daughter of Ralph and Jean White. On August 20, 1960 she married John W. McDonald. In her earlier years she worked in acting and modeling. She was very social and was an avid bridge player. Her greatest joy was her family. Brenda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, John, her children, Michael (Millie) White, Heather (Brian) La Due, Shawn (Lynn) McDonald, Brett (Colleen Ellsworth), and by her 8 grandchildren, Joshua, Brittany, Ian, Shanna, Brianna, Ethan, Bodhi and Woodie. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, John W. McDonald III, and by her sister, Betty Newman and brothers, Bob and Doug White. The family is planning a service at a later date. Please contact Brenda's son Shawn via email at sl.mcdonald@sbcglobal.net or or further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
.