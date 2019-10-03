Daily Herald Obituaries
|
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
BRENT MCCOY
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
BRENT W. MCCOY


1959 - 2019
BRENT W. MCCOY
SCHAUMBURG - Brent W. McCoy, age 60 of Schaumburg passed away September 25, 2019 with his son Anthony by his side. Brent is survived by his daughter Alicia McCoy, son Anthony McCoy and his son Justin Vosicky. Loving sisters, nieces and extended family. Brent loved his family and was a friend to everyone. Brent loved fishing, rock-n-roll music, sports and fishing. Brent was an electronic technician and an electrician by trade. Brent served in the US Army and was a sergeant in the 82nd Airborne division. Visitation Saturday, October 5 from 9 to 11 AM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral service Saturday at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
