INVERNESS - Brian A. Schroeder, 52, passed away on December 18, 2019. Born August 24, 1967, Brian was the beloved husband of Carolyn McGuire Schroeder. He was also the proud father of James, Liam, Maedbh and the late Anna; son of Albert and Helen Schroeder; brother of Cheryl Crichlow; and cousin of Edward Carlson. An accomplished trial and appellate lawyer, Brian practiced law in the Chicagoland area for more than 25 years. Visitation will take place Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1-7 pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Family and friends will meet Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Theresa Church, 465 N. Benton Street, Palatine for a funeral Mass at 10 am. Interment will be private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 21, 2019