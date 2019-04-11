GENEVA - Brian C. Templeman, age 61, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home. He was born May 1, 1957 in Orange, New Jersey, the son of Donald and Geraldine (DeMarco) Templeman. After graduating from Elmhurst College, Brian and his father founded Kolorcure Corporation in Batavia in 1983. Brian was very passionate on continuing the successes of Kolorcure, he also enjoyed family vacations, boating, traveling, coaching, running and most of all golfing. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be dearly missed. He is survived by his children Jennifer (Drew) Stopka of St. Charles, Michelle (Adam) Del Muro of Elburn, Daniel (Andrea) Templeman of Northbrook, and Lindsay (Frank) Butcher of Wheaton; grandchildren Jayden, Nathan, Lucas, Hannah, and Gabriel; his children's mother Laura Templeman of St. Charles; siblings Donald Jr., Laurie Christiansen and Carin (Angelo) D'Amore both of St. Charles; and many dear nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral prayers for Brian will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 9:00 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva proceeding to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2900 E. Main Street, St. Charles for Celebration of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am with Father Dennis Vargas celebrant. Burial will follow at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia. A visitation will be held Sunday, April 14 from 1:00 - 5:00 pm at the Malone Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 W. Monroe Street, Suite 900, Chicago, Illinois 60661 would be appreciated. For information, 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary