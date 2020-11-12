1/
BRIAN CARL KORF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Carl Korf age 56 of Mt. Prospect. Beloved husband of Lucy Korf nee Goss; loving father of David Edward Korf and Michelle Mary Korf; dear brother of Fred (Peggy) Korf and the late Michael (Valerie) Korf. Visitation Sunday November 15, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Neurofibromatosis Midwest, 473 Dunham Rd., Suite 3, St. Charles, IL 60174. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved