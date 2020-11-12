Brian Carl Korf age 56 of Mt. Prospect. Beloved husband of Lucy Korf nee Goss; loving father of David Edward Korf and Michelle Mary Korf; dear brother of Fred (Peggy) Korf and the late Michael (Valerie) Korf. Visitation Sunday November 15, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Neurofibromatosis Midwest, 473 Dunham Rd., Suite 3, St. Charles, IL 60174. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
.