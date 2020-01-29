|
|
CARPENTERSVILLE - Brian D. Hickrod, age 57, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2020. He was born in Rosiclaire, IL, on Jan. 28, 1962. He was the son of the late James and Frances (nee Cowsert) Hickrod. He is survived by his loving wife, Kelli (nee Carlson); his daughters, Hatti and Kori Hickrod; siblings, Deborah (Shane) Jordi, Frank (Sharon) Hickrod, Stan (Kathy) Hickrod; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sue; and brother, Jeff. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at the VFW #2298, 117 S. 1st St., West Dundee from 4 to 7 pm, with a short service at 5 pm. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 29, 2020