BRIAN ERIC BALLARD
SOUTH ELGIN - Brian Eric Ballard, 49, lifelong resident of South Elgin, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Elgin. He was born March 12, 1971 in Elgin. He was a graduate of Larkin High School. Brian loved racing, fishing, fixing cars, his family and friends, and helping others. He was kind-hearted and always willing to lend a helping hand. He had a passion for fixing cars and there wasn't anything on a car that he couldn't fix. He is survived by his father Thomas Ballard Sr. (Shirley); brothers Thomas Ballard Jr. (Diana), William Ballard (Tammy), and Keith Ballard; sister Lorri Aney (Shawn); sons Shane Wetzel, and Anthony Burke; nieces Courtney, Caitlin, Cayleigh (Brian), and Rachel (Bobby); nephews Kevin and T.J.; and great-nieces Gabriella and Arianna. He had numerous close friends, especially lifelong friends Randy Schmidt and Charlie Keene. He is preceded in death by his sister Amy Ballard; mother Patricia Ballard; wife Melissa Ballard; and cousin Dave Simpson. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will be private at Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
