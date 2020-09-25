HAMPSHIRE - On September 23, 2020, Brian Francis Kelley, Sr. passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 69 after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother Jean and his brother Dennis and sister-in-law Patricia. He is survived by his wife, Sally, his son Brian, Jr., his brother Edward (Marlene) Kelley, his sister Carolyn (James) Burke and many nieces and nephews. Brian served in the Marine Corps from 1968 to 1970, and worked for 37 years in the construction trades. For the safety of friends and family, there will be no funeral services at this time, but a memorial service will be planned when it is safe for the family to be together again. If you are so inclined, please have a mass said for the repose of Brian's soul, or make a donation in his memory to the American Cancer Society
.