LOMBARD - Brian J. King, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020, in his favorite place, Twin Lakes, WI. Formerly of Villa Park, IL, Brian was born on October 3rd, 1950 to the late James and Helen (Hancock) King. He attended Willowbrook High School. Brian worked outside every day of his life as a bricklayer for his own masonry business. He had a vacation home in Twin Lakes where he loved fishing, swimming, and spending time with his family. Brian was a great father to his four children, Brian (Kim) King, Tom (Jen) King, Katie (Scott) Tumilty, and Jim (Susan) King. He was the beloved grandfather of 13, Tommy, Casey, Ellie, Tyler, Scotty, Sammy, Gracie, Joey, Paige, Kevin, Matt, Katie, and Mary. He taught them how to fish, laugh, and have fun. Brian was the oldest brother of Eileen (the late Edward) Rader, Maeva (Ron) Cook, Colleen (Howard) Houcek, Gerald (Kathy) King, Tom King, and the late Jim King. Further survived by his dear friend, Emily Wang; and his former wife, Karen (Hyland) King. He will be missed by so many family members including cousins, nieces, and nephews. An outdoor memorial mass will take place on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at 1:00PM at the beautiful La Salette Shrine, a place that Brian loved. 10330 336th Ave., Twin Lakes, WI 53181. Inurnment to follow at St. John's Cemetery in Twin Lakes. Due to limited seating at La Salette, please consider bringing a chair if possible. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to La Salette Shrine in Brian's name. Haase Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is assisting the family.







