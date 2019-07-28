|
Brian K. Crooks, age 25, passed away suddenly on July 23, 2019 in Stanislaus County, California. He was the victim of a hit and run driver. Brian was a 2012 graduate of Fremd High School in Palatine. Brian is survived by his mother Jennifer (Joseph) Campe; his sister Kristin; his stepsiblings Molly, Joe and Jack Campe; his paternal grandmother Fleur; his stepgrandmother Kitty Campe and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Brian was preceded in death by his father Kendal Crooks, Jr.; his maternal grandparents Jack and Bette Rettig; his paternal grandfather Kendal Crooks, Sr.; his uncle Steve Rettig; and his stepgrandfather Thomas Campe. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 N. Benton St., Palatine, IL 60067. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Brian's name to Rosecrance, 3815 Harrison Ave., Rockford, IL 61108.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019