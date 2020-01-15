|
PALATINE - Visitation for Brian M. Davis, 58, will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at The Chapel, 431 N. Quentin Road, Palatine. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Palatine. Brian was the beloved husband of Theresa Davis (nee Ciffone); loving father of Sarah Davis; son of Evan and Juanita Davis; brother to Brad (Cheryl) Davis, Don (Julie) Davis, Kristin (Dan) McElmurry; son-in-law of Josephine Ciffone; brother-in-law of Geraldine (Bobby Reinhardt) Ciffone, John (Katie Adrian) Ciffone, Michael (Joanne) Ciffone, Jerry (Marcia) Ciffone and Tony Ciffone; loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father-in-law, Salvatore Ciffone. Servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, friend to all. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 15, 2020