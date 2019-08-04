|
Brian Robert Boyle died unexpectedly following a fall at home in Phoenix, Arizona, June 28, 2019. He was 68 years old. He was a graduate of Resurrection Grammar School and St. Mel's High School. He was a lover of cars, and Harley Davidson motorcycles all his life and a loyal member of the DOBERS Club in Phoenix. He had a knack for repair work. He retired after 30 years with American Airlines. He loved dogs; had a gentle soul; a fiery temper and complicated relationships with those who loved him the most. His Dad's father, Thomas Boyle, immigrated from Ireland, via Canada to Chicago and raised his son and family in a red brick two flat on Chicago's West Side in the early 1900's. Brian was a Boy Scout and a Boy Scout Troop Leader and participated actively in the Mormon Church for a period of time. He maintained friendships with several Chicago West Side neighborhood boys all his life. He was predeceased by his father John Joseph Boyle and Elaine Shutner Boyle of Chicago. He will be sadly missed by his sister Marilyn Boyle of San Francisco, CA; his beloved daughters Brietta and Arieona Boyle of Phoenix; his present wife Andrea Borough and stepdaughter Katrina Borough of Phoenix; previous marriages to Wyzetta Hensley of Phoenix and LuAnn Kanak of Chicago. A "Celebration of Life" was on July 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, condolences can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 4, 2019