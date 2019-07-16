WHEELING - Brian W. Henderson passed in peace July 14, 2019 at the age of 80. Survived by his beautiful wife, Betty Ann, and 3 daughters: Jill (Brian) Speizer, Krisann (friend Bill Strain) and Leslie (fiance Jesse Bakkar). Proud grandfather of Meagan Speizer. Brother of June (Phil) Brumley. He was preceded in death by parents Irving Frank and Ledonna Henderson of Cambridge City, IN and sister Sharon (Dennis) Martin. Brian is survived by many dear friends, all of whom he loved and touched deeply. Brian will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband and father. Brian was very active and committed to contributing to life through many organizations and activities in his 80 years: pharmaceutical salesman with Eli Lilly (26 years); retail pharmacy (24 years); alumnus of Purdue University and Theta Chi fraternity; cycling and driving aficionado; active parent with Indian Princesses; devoted girls soccer coach (15 years). He wore cowboy hats while mowing the lawn and loved washing his cars on weekends. He shared his infectious love for travel with Betty Ann, which he passed on to his 3 daughters. Brian courted Betty Ann in 1963 while he served in the US Navy and she attended the University of San Diego. He wooed her with exotic gifts from around the world and his fast feet on the dance floor. His fire red hair and Midwestern charm won her over and they married in 1965. They recently celebrated 54 years of marriage. Memorial visitation from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Please join us in celebrating Brian's life 10:00 am, Thursday morning July 18, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089. Committal Ceremony following Mass at St. Mary Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to The Salvation Army, 5040 N. Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60630-2788, or to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 16, 2019