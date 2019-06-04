Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BRIAN KENNEBECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN W. M KENNEBECK

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

BRIAN W. M KENNEBECK In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of Brian W. M. Kennebeck June 4, 1963 - November 7, 1999 You left us so suddenly one day, We never really said goodbye. You were gone before we knew, and God only knows why. A million times we cried. If love alone could have saved you, You never would have died. Our family chain is broken, and nothing is the same. For part of us went with you, When God took you home that day. Your Loving Family _____________ Dearest Brian, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow I will miss you for eternity. What joy I have known, but that has all changed. My heart is heavy with the sadness I carry. I wish I had that one yesterday, for today and tomorrow. Love, Mom
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.