In Loving Memory of Brian W. M. Kennebeck June 4, 1963 - November 7, 1999 You left us so suddenly one day, We never really said goodbye. You were gone before we knew, and God only knows why. A million times we cried. If love alone could have saved you, You never would have died. Our family chain is broken, and nothing is the same. For part of us went with you, When God took you home that day. Your Loving Family _____________ Dearest Brian, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow I will miss you for eternity. What joy I have known, but that has all changed. My heart is heavy with the sadness I carry. I wish I had that one yesterday, for today and tomorrow. Love, Mom Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 4, 2019