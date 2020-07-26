My mother was a very strong women who survived long cold Crosby, MN winters and wood ticks. A long battle with ALZ and Breast Cancer. But COVID - 19 was not survivable.



Loyal CUBS and BEARS fan win or lose. She was also a very good golfer, bowler and always was able to out run us when we did something wrong and thought we could simply run away.



There was not a holiday or special occasion she did not have decorations available for display. Christmas, Thanksgiving and the 4th of July were her favorite holidays. She did not miss a Class or Family Reunion and stayed in touch writing letters and sending numerous cards. She cared deeply for others and it showed.



Her main job was Mother and for a very brief period of time an egg inspector in Wisconsin where she met her husband Gordon. She also worked as an Election Judge so she would have money to buy gifts for her Church ladies and bowling buddies. My mother and father belonged to separate political parties and were able to stay married for 60 years.



Please be sure to wear a mask and vote in November I know she would be very pleased if you were to do so.



Peace, Love and Blessings,

Her middle child

Kathleen Arnold

Family