Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map

BRIGITTE K. GABRIEL


1930 - 2020
BRIGITTE K. GABRIEL Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Brigitte K. Gabriel was born in Germany on August 20, 1930. She died at her home Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was a registered nurse for over 40 years and employed with Northwest Community Hospital for 15 years before she retired. Brigitte was the loving mother of Elfrida (Charles Balek) Gabriel, Heidi (Dennis) Mellen, Edgar (Melissa) Gabriel, Paul (Beverly) Gabriel, Manfred (Dianne) Gabriel, and Christina (Robert) Palffy; caring Oma to John, Marliese, Brian, Mark, D.J., Daniel, Annabel, Josef, Aubrey, Marilyn, Lily-Ann, Amelia, Marie, Karina, Ella; cousin of Barbara Drake; and dear aunt to a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Josef Gabriel. Visitation is from 3:00-8:00 pm, Friday, at Glueckert Funeral Home, Arlington Heights, IL. Funeral Mass is at 10:00 am, Saturday, at St. Edna Catholic Church, Arlington Heights, IL. Interment is at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
