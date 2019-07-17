Brooke Brantingham Sonntag, 46, of Tonganoxie, KS, passed away June 12 at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, KS. Brooke was born May 15, 1973 in Winfield, IL, the daughter of Richard and Teressa Brantingham of Culver, IN, formerly of Wheaton, IL. She attended Culver Woodcraft Camp and Culver Girls Academy, Class of 1991 where she was a member of the Equestrian team. She was a graduate the University of Kansas where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Brooke is survived by her parents; her husband, Geoffrey Sonntag; three sons, Grayson, Gannon and Garrison; one daughter, Gabrielle, all of Tonganoxie; two brothers, Shawn (Karen) Brantingham of Topeka, KS, Jeffrey (Penny) Brantingham of Purcellville, VA; one sister, Michelle (Steve) Sutton of Topeka, KS and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m. EST at the Culver Memorial Chapel with visitation with family immediately following in the Alumni Lounge in the Legion Memorial Building on campus. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a fund to assist with their children's education expenses: the Brooke Brantingham Sonntag Memorial, https://www.gofundme.com/brooke-brantingham-sonntag-memorial or the Brooke Sonntag Memorial, c/o First State Bank and Trust, P.O. Box 219, Tonganoxie, KS 66086. The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, IN, is assisting with arrangements. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019