GURNEE - Brooke E. Lannert, nee Stirsman, 45, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband Daryl, her parents Kathy Stirsman (nee Smith) and David Stirsman, her sister Jennifer (David) Miller, mother and father-in-law Gene and Glenda Lannert, brother-in-law Eric (Pam) Lannert. Loving aunt to Nora Lannert, Anna Lannert, and Samantha Miller. She is also survived by numerous extended family and close friends, whom were like family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations: Saving Tiny Hearts Society, https://savingtinyhearts.org/
, PO Box 1058, Deerfield, IL 60015 or Chicagoland Lab Rescue, https://www.chicagolandlabrescue.org/
, 1954 First St., #164, Highland Park, IL 60035. A celebration of life get together will be scheduled at a later date. In the meantime, pour a glass of Champagne or mix a good Bloody Mary and toast to our beloved Brooke! For info, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260, to view Brooke's full obituary please visit www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
.