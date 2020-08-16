1/
BROOKE E. LANNERT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BROOKE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GURNEE - Brooke E. Lannert, nee Stirsman, 45, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband Daryl, her parents Kathy Stirsman (nee Smith) and David Stirsman, her sister Jennifer (David) Miller, mother and father-in-law Gene and Glenda Lannert, brother-in-law Eric (Pam) Lannert. Loving aunt to Nora Lannert, Anna Lannert, and Samantha Miller. She is also survived by numerous extended family and close friends, whom were like family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations: Saving Tiny Hearts Society, https://savingtinyhearts.org/, PO Box 1058, Deerfield, IL 60015 or Chicagoland Lab Rescue, https://www.chicagolandlabrescue.org/, 1954 First St., #164, Highland Park, IL 60035. A celebration of life get together will be scheduled at a later date. In the meantime, pour a glass of Champagne or mix a good Bloody Mary and toast to our beloved Brooke! For info, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260, to view Brooke's full obituary please visit www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved