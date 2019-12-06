Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRUCE BLOUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRUCE A. BLOUNT


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRUCE A. BLOUNT Obituary
Bruce A. Blount of Calvert County, MD and formerly of Elk Grove Village. Bruce passed away Nov. 27th peacefully in Elk Grove Village and was a retired Navy Veteran. He was the proud dad of Anastasia (Jett) Meenach and an expected grandfather of Jett Jr.; beloved son of Wayne and Jean Blount; dear brother of Lisa (Scott) Spjuth and uncle to Justin and Shelby. Memorial visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 7th from 2pm-7pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd. Elk Grove Village, IL. with a service at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bruce's name to Pets for Patriots (petsforpatriots.org). For information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRUCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -