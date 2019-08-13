|
Bruce Allen Spaeth a resident of Elk Grove Village since 1966 was born in Chicago and passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 12th. He was an Army Veteran and an insurance underwriter for CNA and CIGNA Insurance. Bruce was the beloved husband of Jean C. (nee Holte) for 55 years; loving step-father of Gary Holte; dear brother of the late Betty Diskant and the late Elaine Pacilio; cherished uncle of Rodney Pacilio and great uncle of Nicole Pacilio. Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 15 from 2pm-9pm at Grove Memorial Chapel 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd. Elk Grove Village. A chapel service will be held at the funeral home Friday at 11am followed by an interment at Mt. Olive Cemetery - Chicago. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 13, 2019