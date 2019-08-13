Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRUCE SPAETH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRUCE ALLEN SPAETH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRUCE ALLEN SPAETH Obituary
Bruce Allen Spaeth a resident of Elk Grove Village since 1966 was born in Chicago and passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 12th. He was an Army Veteran and an insurance underwriter for CNA and CIGNA Insurance. Bruce was the beloved husband of Jean C. (nee Holte) for 55 years; loving step-father of Gary Holte; dear brother of the late Betty Diskant and the late Elaine Pacilio; cherished uncle of Rodney Pacilio and great uncle of Nicole Pacilio. Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 15 from 2pm-9pm at Grove Memorial Chapel 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd. Elk Grove Village. A chapel service will be held at the funeral home Friday at 11am followed by an interment at Mt. Olive Cemetery - Chicago. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRUCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now