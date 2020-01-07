|
Bruce C. Hoag, beloved husband of Barbara (Van Horne) Hoag of Sherman passed peacefully in Norwalk Hospital after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. He was born August 3, 1946 in Chicago, IL, son of the late Charles and Loretta (Lemke) Hoag. He graduated from Niles West High School in 1964 and went on to graduate from Bradley University in 1969. He was employed at U.S. Steel in Gary, Indiana until promoted to a subsidiary, Navios Corporation, in New York City as Comptroller in 1982. He retired as CFO in 2005. He and Barbara moved in 2008 from Trumbull, CT to Sherman where he became active in the Deer Run Shores community as treasurer, was active in The Sherman Church as trustee and treasurer, volunteered with F.I.S.H. (a ride service for town residents to medical appointments, etc.), served on the Sherman Housing Commission as chairman, and served on the Sherman Republican Town Committee. He was a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity. He loved his family and loved living on the lake where he skied, wake surfed, kayaked, paddle boarded, fished and just plain had fun with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 51 years, his daughter, Jennifer Sala, and her partner, David Hotter, his son, Bruce Hoag Jr., and his wife, Jen, and his grandchildren, Jill and Nate Hoag, his brother, Peter Hoag, and his wife, Mary Jane, his nephew, Tom Hoag, and his wife, Katie, his sister-in-law, Mary Lou Van Horne, his brother-in-law, Bill Van Horne, and his wife, Robynn, and his niece, Cathy Van Horne, and nephew, Will Van Horne. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Sherman Congregational Church, Sherman, CT, at 10:00 am. A private cremation will follow. Calling hours will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bruce's memory may be made to Lion of Judah Academy, 12523 SE Old Cyprus Drive, Hobe Sound, FL 33455, Save the Children, 501 Kings Highway East Suite 400, Fairfield CT 06825, or to .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 7, 2020