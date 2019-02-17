|
Bruce C. Reha, born on July 31, 1957 passed away on February 4, 2019 from complications while fighting cancer. Bruce was the son of the late Bruce and Ruth Reha of Morton Grove, Illinois. Bruce leaves behind his precious Australian Cockatoo, Alice who brightened his life every day. Bruce graduated from Niles North High School. The past 20 years Bruce worked for Maxon Shooter's Supplies in Des Plaines, Illinois. He was an avid Thin Lizzy fan and music enthusiast and found peace walking outdoors in nature. Bruce will be profoundly missed by his friends and work associates. A celebration of life memorial will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30pm at Maxon Shooter's Supplies, 75 Bradrock Dr., Des Plaines, Illinois.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2019