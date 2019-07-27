Daily Herald Obituaries
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Rd.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
20953 W. Hoff Rd.
Elwood, IL
View Map
Bruce D. Knicley, age 84, loving father of Andrea (Chris) Washington, cherished grandfather of Lauren and Joel Washington, dear brother of James (Mary) Knicley, fond uncle of Mike (Jane) Knicley, Butch (Tammy) Knicley and Ellie (Jason) Wilson. Visitation Monday July 29, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, Illinois. Interment Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 11:30 AM family and friends will meet at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, Illinois. For information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 27, 2019
