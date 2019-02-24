Bruce, was born in Streator, Illinois, December 23, 1942, to Walter and Ruby (Palso) Glover. He graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1960. He received his bachelor and graduate degrees from Northern Illinois University in 1964 (mathematics major and physical education minor) and 1968 (guidance and counseling). The next few years found him accumulating two more years of education from San Diego State University, the University of Connecticut, and Azusa Pacific University. He was a lifetime educator with a career that spanned from 1964-1999 in Illinois and 2000-2005 in California. Bruce is survived by the love of his life, Linda Glover for fifty-three years. They met at breakfast when he was a junior in college. They were united in marriage in Chicago on August 21, 1965. He was the father of two children; one daughter Stephanie Mancini, Yorba Linda, California, and one son Scott Glover of Ventura, California, and two grandchildren Christopher Mancini and Matthew Mancini. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and twin brothers Robert and Gene. Bruce moved through life teaching and coaching. He was an assistant of many sports in addition to being the Head Football Coach at John Hersey High School for 19 years in Arlington Heights. His 1987 team was the large school state champion, and he was named coach of the year by the ISHA. He enjoyed reading and playing games especially poker, golf and duplicate bridge. Services will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:30am at the Palm Desert Community Presbyterian Church. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary