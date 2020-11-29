Bruce Homfeldt, formerly of Elgin, died in Auburn, WA on November 24. Elgin roots were important to him, especially days at Elgin High where he was in the class of 51, President of the student body, played guard on the '50 Big 8 championship team and was a scholastic honoree. Predeceasing him were his brothers, Robert, Deane, Morgan, and sister Kay Jackson. Brother Pete and many nieces and nephews survive him as do his wife, their sons and families in Washington and Oregon.







