ADDISON - Bruce J. Beall, 80. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Drotzigar). Loving father of Kimberlie (Ray) Bentall, Daniel (Tammi) Balfe, Linda Balfe, Jimmy Balfe, Karoll, Michael, John (Wendy) Balfe, Holli Beall and the late Joseph. Also survived by many grand and great-grandchildren and 2 nieces Betty Jo Levine and Gloria Bavetta. Memorial Visitation Saturday, June 15, 1-4 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St. (two miles west of Route 83, two miles east of Route 53), Addison. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019