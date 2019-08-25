|
|
BARRINGTON - Dr. Bruce Masland Bell Sr. passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019. He was born on August 14, 1941 in Elgin, IL to John Larkins Sr. and Ruth (nee Schaffer) Bell. Bruce was a 1959 graduate of Barrington High School and then attended Grinnell College where he received his BS. In 1964, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He graduated Officer Candidate School in 1965 and went to serve in the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star medal. After receiving his discharge from the Navy, Bruce graduated from the University of Cincinnati Medical School in 1972. He then completed a 3-year family medicine residency at the Rockford School of Medicine. He served as a Barrington physician until his retirement in 2017. Bruce will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 46 years, Joanne L. (nee Reinersman), with whom he was united in marriage on November 11, 1972; children, Erin (Paul) Schmidt, Colleen (Benjamin) Klimek, Bruce M. "Chip" (Elaine) Bell Jr.; grandchildren, Carter, Brady, Caleb and Katelyn Schmidt, Anna, Mason and Cooper Klimek, Audrey, Caroline and Jonathan Bruce Bell; sister, Ann McCarty; and by several loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Larkins Bell, Jr. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27, from 4 PM until 9 PM at the Village Church of Barrington, 1600 E Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 10 AM at the Village Church of Barrington. Burial with military honors will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. Following the committal service a reception will be held at the church. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Trinity Oaks Christian Academy, 233 Trinity Oaks Way, Cary, IL 60013 or Refuge for Women, www.refugeforwomen.org. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019