ELGIN - Bruce Ostdick, 84, native of Elgin, IL passed away this week after a long battle with ALS. A socially-distanced celebration of Bruce's life will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Elgin on Tuesday, October 27 with visitation beginning at 10:00 am, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am. The mass will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel for St. Thomas More Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce's honor may be made to St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Elgin, IL or the Les Turner ALS Foundation at lesturnerals.org
. For a detailed obituary and to leave condolences in the guest book, visit Laird Funeral Home at lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
.