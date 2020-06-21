DR. BRUCE REED PULLEN
Retired American Baptist pastor, Dr. Bruce Reed Pullen, passed away on June 18th, 2020 at the age of 83 years old. Dr. Pullen, a survivor of polio as a teenager, went on to live a full life with his wife, Judith Pullen, of Schaumburg, Illinois. He is survived by his two children, Bonnie Eggenburg of New Jersey and Beth Anderson of Illinois; his brother, Barry Pullen and his sister, Linda Epps. He also leaves behind two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. No services will be held at this time.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
