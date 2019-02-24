Home

BRUCE TOLES WINTERSTEEN


1956 - 2019
BRUCE TOLES WINTERSTEEN Obituary
Mr. Bruce Toles Wintersteen died peacefully in the JourneyCare Facility on February 9, 2019 in Barrington, IL at the age of 62. Bruce is survived by his sister of Williamsburg, VA. He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Romor, his mother and father, Mary Jane and Charles Wintersteen, of Palatine, IL. Bruce was born on June 12, 1956 in Chicago, IL to Chuck and MJ. After graduating high school he served in the Marines in 1974 finishing with an honorable discharge. He married Kathy Romor in 2002. Bruce was a loyal driver to Crosstown for 5 years and Larson for 8 years. Bruce was a good bowler, participating in many ABC tournaments and bowled in Palatine and Elk Grove Village. He will be missed by his friends and family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
