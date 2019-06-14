Bruce William Blank, 72, passed this from this life to the next, on May 6, 2019. Bruce was a 30 year resident of Mission Viejo, CA, also formerly of Hoffman Estates and Wheeling, Illinois. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, William Fred Blank and Delores Blank of Wheeling, IL. Bruce leaves behind his wife Patricia (nee Rezner), and his two children Jessie Blank-Strickler and Stephanie Blank, as well as two grandchildren, Sloane and Smith Strickler, who were the light of his life. He is also survived by his sons-in-law, Stephen Strickler and Jonas Claesson, his siblings William Fred Blank, Jr. and Jill Spear, and his many loving nieces and nephews. Always an avid car enthusiast, Bruce was a long-term member and past president of Pacific Coast Corvettes. He was considered by his friends and family to be one of the nicest, warmest, and most welcoming people on this earth-all his former and current pets agree. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness and joy. Memorials and Donations can be made to The Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, 321 Columbus Avenue, Suite 5R, Boston MA 02116 or the University of Chicago Cancer Research Foundation, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary