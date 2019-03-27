Bryan G. Harris, of Yorkville, IL, passed away on March 23, 2019, at the age of 57. Bryan was born on November 18, 1961 in Denver, Colorado. He graduated from Larkin High School in Elgin, Illinois in 1980, and went on to attend Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bryan spent much of his career in residential home building throughout Chicagoland, getting his start working alongside his mother, Marianne Harris, at Harris Properties in Elgin. Bryan was an avid sports fan and loved his Chicago White Sox and Oakland Raiders. He also enjoyed playing golf with family and friends at Cedardell Golf Club, where he was a member. Bryan is survived by his wife: Kari (nee Womack); his brothers: Tobin (Cameron) and Clayton; and his loving extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents: Marianne and Herbert Harris; and sisters: Meredith and Rachel Harris. A service in memory of Bryan will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St., (Rt. 31), Elgin IL 60123. Visitation will be from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, with a service immediately following at 6:00pm to 7:00pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Kari has set up a savings account at any Chase Bank in Bryan's name, with money going to a charity meaningful to the family, C/O Kari and Bryan Harris. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary