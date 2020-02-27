Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Juliana Catholic Church
7201 N Oketo Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRYAN MORIARTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRYAN J. MORIARTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRYAN J. MORIARTY Obituary
Bryan J. Moriarty, 60, passed away suddenly February 24th, 2020. Beloved son of Sally and John Moriarty (retired CFD), devoted father of Abby and Emma (Ron) Miller, loving grandfather of Adaline. Fond brother of Barbara, Michael and John (Elizabeth) and predeceased by Susan. Loving fiance of Kathleen Chantrey. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Survived by the mother of his children, Mary Moriarty. Bryan was a devoted employee of Peoples Gas for 31 years, owner of A & E Plumbing for 31 years and a friend in good standing of Bill W since 2014. Visitation on Thursday, February 27th from 3-8 pm at Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy. in Chicago. Funeral Mass Friday, February 28th, 11:30 am at St. Juliana Catholic Church, 7201 N. Oketo Ave., Chicago. Interment, private. Family and friends to gather at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Catholic Charities, Des Plaines Greater Chicago Food Depository, 312-655-7700. Services provided by Benson Family Funeral Home, 773-478-5800.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRYAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -