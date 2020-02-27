|
Bryan J. Moriarty, 60, passed away suddenly February 24th, 2020. Beloved son of Sally and John Moriarty (retired CFD), devoted father of Abby and Emma (Ron) Miller, loving grandfather of Adaline. Fond brother of Barbara, Michael and John (Elizabeth) and predeceased by Susan. Loving fiance of Kathleen Chantrey. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Survived by the mother of his children, Mary Moriarty. Bryan was a devoted employee of Peoples Gas for 31 years, owner of A & E Plumbing for 31 years and a friend in good standing of Bill W since 2014. Visitation on Thursday, February 27th from 3-8 pm at Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy. in Chicago. Funeral Mass Friday, February 28th, 11:30 am at St. Juliana Catholic Church, 7201 N. Oketo Ave., Chicago. Interment, private. Family and friends to gather at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Catholic Charities, Des Plaines Greater Chicago Food Depository, 312-655-7700. Services provided by Benson Family Funeral Home, 773-478-5800.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2020