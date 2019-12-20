|
|
Bryan Michael Chovancek, age 34, passed away into the loving arms of our Lord on 12/17/19 at Amita St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, surrounded by his loving family after suffering from complications from a car accident. He was born on October 10, 1985 in Elgin and is the son of Michael and Maureen Chovancek of Elgin. He was a beloved son, father, brother, family member and friend to many. Bryan lived a life of determination, passion and strong faith. He dedicated his life to his 3 children, Makenna Manzo (11), Blake Chovancek (9) and Stefan Clark (8). His children were the center and most important part of his life and gave him tremendous joy. He will be dearly missed by all. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Bears and Bulls and enjoyed visiting the city of Chicago. Bryan was a 2004 Graduate of St Edward High School in Elgin and Illinois State University with a Bachelor degree in Engineering. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Maureen Chovancek, his sister Alyssa Chovancek, 3 children, Makenna, Blake and Stefan, nephew Demarion Chovancek, Grandmother Nan Chovancek and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents James and Phyllis O'Rourke and George Chovancek. Visitation services will be held on Sunday, December 22 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Laird Funeral Home in Elgin. Funeral services are private on Monday 11 am at Laird Funeral Home in Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Spinal Muscular Atrophy at CURESMA.org. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 20, 2019