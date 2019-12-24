Daily Herald Obituaries
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
BRYCE QUINN MAZUR


2018 - 2019
BRYCE QUINN MAZUR Obituary
Bryce Quinn Mazur passed away suddenly on December 19, 2019. He was not alone and lovingly carried to Heaven by his grandmother Nancy. We were blessed with him June 28th of 2018. "Brycy" was the son of proud parents Kevin and Niky (nee: Brecheisen) Mazur of Lake Zurich. He will be deeply missed by his adoring sister Teegan Mazur, his grandparents Jeffrey and Diane Quinn Mazur and Howard and the late Nancy Siedlecki, his great-grandmother Patricia Quinn who will be praying for him. "Brycy" was the loving nephew of the late Megan Mazur, Jamie Mazur, Kevin and Sarah Mazur Kolcz, Brandon Brecheisen, and Steve and Debbie Siedlecki. He is also survived by cousins Kaden Kolcz, Sierra, Brooke, and Ryan Siedlecki and loved by countless great aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother Betty Elizabeth Siedlecki. "Brycy" was the adorable glance and could melt your heart and steal it in just one look. Curious to a fault with the energy of three, his hugs were precious and warm. Dangling earrings and silly noises caught his attention and being chased was his favorite pastime. He has burned a spot in our hearts forever! A visitation is scheduled for Friday, December 27, 2019 from 3:00pm until 9:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. The funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Gilbert Catholic Church 301 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Advocate Children's Hospital Park Ridge Attn: Pediatric Intensive Care Unit 1775 Dempster St. Park Ridge, IL 60068. For more information please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
